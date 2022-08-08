Commerce Bank Has $84.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $84,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,352. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

