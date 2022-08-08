Commerce Bank Invests $43.80 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $146,046,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,468,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 181,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

LPLA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

