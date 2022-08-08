Commerce Bank Purchases 64,168 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $115,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.52. 46,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

