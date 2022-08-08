Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commerce Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NEE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.62. 169,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

