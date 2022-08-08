Commerce Bank Sells 1,849 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $152,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.46. 43,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.49 and its 200-day moving average is $234.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.