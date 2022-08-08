Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.98. 374,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
