Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.98. 374,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

