Comparing Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Product Partners and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $184.66 million 1.51 $98.18 million $4.91 2.87 United Maritime $7.39 million 0.42 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

41.6% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capital Product Partners and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 37.97% 15.13% 4.77% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats United Maritime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

