Compass Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.15. 14,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

