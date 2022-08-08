Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $140.01. 2,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.