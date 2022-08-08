Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 7.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.7 %

KJAN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.44. 78 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.