Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. 253,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,472,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

