Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 1.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 3.87% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Shares of IJAN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.48. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,672. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

