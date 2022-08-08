Compass Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KAPR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $25.83. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

