Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) PT Lowered to $4.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 158.90% from the company’s previous close.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Compugen Trading Up 5.8 %

Compugen stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,447. Compugen has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Compugen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.