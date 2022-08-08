Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) PT Lowered to $4.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 158.90% from the company’s previous close.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Compugen stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,447. Compugen has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Compugen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

