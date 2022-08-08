Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $1,355.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,779.59 or 1.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00049649 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00237670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00155397 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00269859 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00057501 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 12,830,217 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.