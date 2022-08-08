Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 748,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,550,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,269 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 901,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $57.43.

