Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.69. 14,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.