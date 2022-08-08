Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 18,332 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.53. 49,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

