Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 29,808 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

