Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 31,820 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,820 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,183,000 after purchasing an additional 623,624 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 1,998,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.38. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

