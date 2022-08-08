Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 7,206 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,441,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.89. The company had a trading volume of 48,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,438. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

