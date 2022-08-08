Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $35,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,868 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.39. 9,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

