Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) PT Raised to $7.00

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $817.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

