Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $94.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

