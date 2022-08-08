Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Construction Partners updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Construction Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

