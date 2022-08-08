Contentos Price Up 6.1% This Week (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,932.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00132450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,821,549 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.