Contrasting Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 2.20% -0.42% -0.16% Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Asure Software and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Light & Wonder 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.78%. Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

64.5% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $76.06 million 1.36 $3.19 million $0.11 47.00 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.35 $371.00 million $4.15 12.74

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Asure Software. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asure Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Asure Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution, as well as data integration with related third-party systems, such as 401(k), benefits, and insurance provider systems. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

