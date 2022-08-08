Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.51. 21,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.