Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,958. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.