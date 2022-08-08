Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,846,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 665,944 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. 450,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,592,188. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

