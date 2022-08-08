Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.70. 17,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

