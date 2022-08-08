Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 12,428 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.63. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,268. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

