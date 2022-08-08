Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.01% of Copart worth $1,194,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 897.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.13. 4,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,899. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

