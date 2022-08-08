Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Up 7.8%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 168,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,329,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 10.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

