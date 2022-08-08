Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Stories

