Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.94.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
Featured Stories
