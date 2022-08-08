Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 112 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IJR stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.79. 90,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,900. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

