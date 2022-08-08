Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $43.98. 2,339,581 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

