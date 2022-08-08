Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,246,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GBF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,862. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.