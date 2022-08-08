Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,857 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 156,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $418.08. The company had a trading volume of 217,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,804. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.95 and its 200-day moving average is $419.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

