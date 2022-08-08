Cormark Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$19.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.39.

Shares of NVA opened at C$10.49 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$267,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,408,369.05. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total transaction of C$57,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,208,763.48. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$267,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,408,369.05. Insiders have sold 253,042 shares of company stock worth $3,166,490 over the last three months.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

