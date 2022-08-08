Cortex Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.88 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Cortex has a total market cap of $30.88 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068471 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,040,337 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

