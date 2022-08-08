Counos X (CCXX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Counos X has a market capitalization of $324.70 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can now be bought for about $18.12 or 0.00075729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Counos X has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 210% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.01894749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

