Cowen Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

