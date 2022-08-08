Cowen Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,552. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

