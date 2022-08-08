Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

