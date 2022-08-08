Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 0.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $87,533,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 428,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after acquiring an additional 229,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

