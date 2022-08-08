Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $216.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

