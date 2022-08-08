Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 296 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $198.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

