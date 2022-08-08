CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,479. The company has a market cap of $676.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average of $86.76. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in CRA International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

