Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Chairman Jeremy Frommer Buys 1,384 Shares

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) Chairman Jeremy Frommer acquired 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $23,265.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 676,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,376,856.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jeremy Frommer bought 1,165 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $803.85.
- On Monday, August 1st, Jeremy Frommer bought 5,612 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $4,096.76.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jeremy Frommer acquired 4,331 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $3,118.32.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Jeremy Frommer acquired 1,807 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $1,391.39.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 1,247 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $1,047.48.
- On Friday, June 10th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 1,031 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $927.90.
- On Friday, May 27th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 3,304 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $3,502.24.
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 2,330 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $1,724.20.
Creatd Stock Up 0.7 %
CRTD stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Creatd, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.
Institutional Trading of Creatd
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.98% of Creatd as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Creatd
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
